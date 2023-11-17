Schneider Electric has announced a technological collaboration with Hailo Technologies, a manufacturer of chips for artificial intelligence (AI), to integrate Hailo's advanced processors into its solutions.
'AI offers significant benefits by enhancing the performance, efficiency and capabilities of industrial automation systems, enabling industries in all segments to better position themselves for the future', explains the French group.
By integrating the Hailo-8 AI processor into its industrial automation solutions, Schneider Electric believes it will 'foster innovation for its customers, with significant and immediate improvements in several common manufacturing tasks'.
