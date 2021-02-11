Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/10 11:35:22 am
123.05 EUR   -0.08%
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Raise 2020 Dividend
DJ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : FY20 Profit Slips; Boards Ups Dividend
MT
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / {Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : to Raise 2020 Dividend

02/11/2021 | 01:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Stein

Schneider Electric SE on Thursday posted a decline in 2020 net profit, but proposed a dividend increase after sales growth resumed and profitability improved in the second half.

The French energy-management company reported a net profit of 2.13 billion euros ($2.58 billion) for the year, compared with EUR2.41 billion in 2019. Revenue fell 7.4% on year to EUR25.16 billion. Organically, revenue fell by 4.7%.

The company said its business model helped drive a rebound and successive growth quarters in the second half and proposed a dividend of EUR2.60 a share, up from EUR2.55.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization, one of the company's preferred metrics, was EUR3.93 billion, compared to EUR4.24 billion the previous year. Free cash flow came in at EUR3.67 billion, up from EUR3.48 billion.

Write to Joshua Stein at joshua.stein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0141ET

All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Raise 2020 Dividend
DJ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : FY20 Profit Slips; Boards Ups Dividend
MT
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / {Transcript
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Résultats annuels / Presentation
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Difference Between High, Medium and Low Voltage Transformer..
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / Release
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / Presentation
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Lewis, Product Application Engineer Started His Career as a..
AQ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fourth cons..
AQ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Starting My Career as an Engineering Apprentice in Telford
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 958 M 30 257 M 30 257 M
Net income 2020 2 106 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2020 5 070 M 6 147 M 6 147 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 65 877 M 79 929 M 79 863 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 122,58 €
Last Close Price 123,05 €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.02%79 929
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.57%134 198
NIDEC CORPORATION11.48%81 796
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.7.65%51 543
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.07%47 968
WEG S.A.13.59%32 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ