Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : ups 2020 revenue forecast as third quarter returns to growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:19am EDT
The logo of Schneider Electrics is pictured at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris

(Reuters) - French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric SE raised its 2020 revenue and margin forecasts on Thursday, citing a better-than-expected third quarter helped by pent-up demand and distributors restocking.

Schneider, whose products range from electrical car chargers to industrial robotics, now expects revenue to fall 5%-7% this year, compared with a slide of 7%-10% it forecast in July, lifting it above a company-provided analysts' consensus forecast.

The company also upgraded its full-year core profit margin target to 15.1%-15.4% from 14.5%-15.0% previously, and confirmed its aim to increase this to around 17% by 2022.

Schneider's quarterly revenue has risen for the first time this year, compared with 2019, helped by its energy management division - which serves buildings, data centres and infrastructure, and posted growth across all its regions.

In a call with Reuters, finance chief Hilary Maxson also pointed to an acceleration in its residential business, which covers areas such as home security and automation, probably driven by work-from-home and consumer spending trends.

She also noted activities restarting in industrial and commercial buildings.

Schneider's third-quarter revenue stood at 6.46 billion euros ($7.65 billion), up 1.3% year-on-year and beating a company-provided consensus of 6.03 billion.

"The crisis has reinforced our customer's agenda for sustainability and digitisation, both areas where Schneider has focused its strategy," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pascal Tricoire said in a statement.

Maxson noted a big uptick in Schneider's digital services, which are mostly oriented around efficiency, as well as a big opportunity in infrastructure to support a massive electrification of vehicles.

While the company flagged uncertainty for the coming quarter as COVID-19 cases resurge, Schneider believes the second quarter represented the trough in its sales.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
03:45aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : well on its way to achieving its year-end sustainability ta..
PU
03:19aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : ups 2020 revenue forecast as third quarter returns to growt..
RE
02:05aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Upgrades 2020 Guidance
DJ
01:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Chiffre d'affaires T3 / Presentation
PU
01:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Q3 Revenue / Release
PU
01:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Q3 Revenue / Presentation
PU
10/21SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 3 Reasons to Attend Schneider Electric's All-digital Innova..
AQ
10/21SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : announced the latest release of ArcFM Mobile XI, the utilit..
AQ
10/21SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How Connected Building Technology Delivers Business Value i..
PU
10/21SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Solidifying Trust in the Digital Ecosystem
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 490 M 29 001 M 29 001 M
Net income 2020 1 981 M 2 346 M 2 346 M
Net Debt 2020 4 336 M 5 134 M 5 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 56 776 M 67 382 M 67 236 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 112,05 €
Last Close Price 106,05 €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.90%67 382
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.66%114 543
NIDEC CORPORATION37.75%56 814
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.32%43 507
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.24%41 831
WEG S.A.126.20%31 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group