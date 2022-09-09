No results for this search
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:13 2022-09-09 am EDT
126.12 EUR   +3.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider exec Remont to become EDF CEO - BFM Business

09/09/2022 | 10:40am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Luc Remont, an executive of Schneider Electric who has been seen as the frontrunner for the job, will become EDF's next chief executive, BFM Business reported on Friday, citing several sources close to the matter.

"There is no more suspense", BFM business cited one of the sources as saying, adding: "His nomination is imminent."

EDF declined to comment when contacted by Reuters after the publication of the report.

Remont, who turned 53 on Wednesday, started his career at France's defence procurement and technology agency, according to a biography on Schneider's corporate website.

Sources told Reuters he was the favourite for the job.

EDF, in which the state has an 84% stake, is in the process of being fully nationalised and its long-time chairman and CEO, Jean-Bernard Levy, replaced.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Benjamin Mallet,; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 11.995 Real-time Quote.21.45%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 3.75% 126.12 Real-time Quote.-29.49%
