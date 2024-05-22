Schneider: launches sustainable platform with Capgemini
Using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things, this solution makes it possible to monitor, control and optimize energy consumption.
By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, this initiative responds to current environmental challenges and accelerates the transition to more sustainable energy management.
