Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smart EV Charging in Buildings: a key lever for accelerating EVs' adoption

10/15/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electric vehicles (EVs) are already transforming and decarbonizing the mobility industry. This trend will only accelerate in the coming decades. A major roadblock that needs to be tackled to ensure that this shift substantially benefits society, however, is the question of EV charging.

A lack of ubiquitous charging infrastructure risks impeding the pace and success at which we transition to EVs. This is no small issue.

With 300 to 500 million EV connectors projected to be installed by 2040, getting EV charging infrastructure right will clearly be essential for building tomorrow's smart and decentralized energy system.

So far, most existing policies which address this challenge focus on the deployment of public charging infrastructure. This is despite it being anticipated that 90% of EV charge points will be installed in private settings: in our households and commercial buildings.

It's imperative to also evaluate the potential added value of deploying private smart EV charging technology.

The multiple benefits of smart EV charging in buildings

To assess this issue, the Schneider Electric TM Sustainability Research Institute has conducted a cost-benefit analysis of installing local smart EV charging technology in households, multi-dwellings, and commercial buildings.

Our research finds that, for consumers and system operators, the benefits of such an approach are striking. The results highlight that:

- On average, smart EV charging stations deployed in buildings are more affordable for consumers than equivalent public charging points.

- Smart EV charging can generate savings of up to 70% for consumers, especially when paired with time-of-use tariffs, demand charges, and the implementation of distributed power generation infrastructure (such as onsite solar). These savings can be further enhanced through the utilization of load management systems.

- The benefits of EV charging are magnified by the provision of grid and system services, with such provisions highlighting the value of having a fully smart and bidirectional charging strategy.

- Implementing smart charging technology in buildings increases the resilience of local and global grids, while also helping avoid the need for large, expensive associated infrastructure investments.

- Finally, the provision of smart EV charging in buildings, on average, reduces associated CO2 emissions by more than public charging or uncontrolled charging, at the building level.

A thoughtful policy approach is required

The potential benefits are huge, but to realize them well-designed policies are needed. Our results demonstrate that governments and regulatory bodies should seek to ensure:

  1. The promotion of EV charging at buildings, via the removal of all existing barriers.
  2. A reduction in smart EV charging costs for consumers, via the implementation of time-of-use energy tariffs and the increased self-consumption of electricity generated via distributed generation.
  3. Better access to grid and system services for electric vehicles to support the transformation of energy systems.

Smart EV charging is a major enabler of the decarbonization of transport, buildings, and global energy systems. But asides from this, when coupled with flexible sources and loads within buildings, it also has the potential to provide huge additional benefits for consumers and system operators.

This combination provides a more efficient and economically attractive proposition than centralized paradigms - and is an important first step towards the convergence of Mobility, Energy and the Urban transformation.

For the full details and results of the Schneider Electric TM Sustainability Research Institute's modeling of smart EV charging in buildings, click here.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
01:22pSMART EV CHARGING IN BUILDINGS : a key lever for accelerating EVs' adoption
PU
08:50aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:32aLEGACY ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE : The hidden threat to our climate
PU
05:42aMORE CHIPS, FASTER : Two Ways to Speed Time-to-Production for New Semiconductor Fabs
PU
04:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Supports EQT as First Private Markets Firm to Set Science Based Targe..
PU
10/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : included on Fortune's annual Change the World List
AQ
10/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Teaming with partners to provide better digital experiences for an om..
PU
10/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
10/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : EBus for Zero-Emission Public Transport
PU
10/13ACHIEVING CARBON NEUTRALITY : How to Become a Carbon Neutral Business by 2050
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 28 586 M 33 154 M 33 154 M
Net income 2021 2 966 M 3 440 M 3 440 M
Net Debt 2021 5 708 M 6 621 M 6 621 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 80 009 M 92 817 M 92 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 144,16 €
Average target price 157,14 €
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.86%92 699
KEYENCE CORPORATION12.60%139 388
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.68%63 634
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.36%62 611
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.31%56 642
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.19.56%35 989