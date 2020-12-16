Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Strength through Partnership: Spotlight on Panel Builders' Future

12/16/2020 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new electric world will affect panel builders

Panel builders can expect big changes in demand for their products as electrification grows globally and exerts its dominance over all other forms of energy. The demand for more cooling, for example, is expected to triple by 2050, and will hugely increase electricity demand - as much electricity as all of China and India use today. Or take the example of EVs, which are estimated to become 50% of new car sales by 2040. The big picture is that total growth of electricity is going to be massive, about 62% by 2050.

Offering equipment is not enough

But for panel builders, will a rising tide lift all boats? As the stakes grow, so does the competition. Not every player in the business will be successful. As end users increasingly demand greater efficiency and control over their energy, panel builders need to offer more than just equipment. Those who will thrive in the new electric world will also focus on developing their reputation as trusted advisors - coming with future-ready solutions that consider their customers' capex and opex.

Every advantage that panel builders pursue today can make the difference for better business tomorrow.

Panel builders will win through partnership

We believe that strong partnerships provide 4 key ingredients for panel builders' future success.

First, by partnering with industry leaders, panel builders can expand their technical skillsets and their technology expertise. In our industry, which undergoes constant change, an education is never complete. Strong partners can deliver training aligned with local business knowledge and needs, allowing panel builders to uniquely master their suppliers' equipment and specialized configuration tools.

Second, partnership serves a foundation for collaboration. By collaborating with industry partners, panel builders can address complex daily challenges with effective support from the design stage through the build stage. By embracing digital and leveraging new software, they can easily compare and find the right circuit breaker and LV components to build their complete switchgear. Software also enables fast configuration, and the quick creation and sharing of their bill of materials, and finally providing their customer with a rapid and optimized quotation.

Third, meaningful partnerships can increase a panel builder's pull-through and extend their business into new activities, as well as limit their risks and industrial investments. This can be accomplished through greater agility made possible by the support of a partner trainings, or software, or by opening new doors and extending the existing business to new activities. One example is by extending into a complementary LV and MV business or by complementing through a new portfolio of services. That's supported by technology and practices that allow the traceability of a panel builder's installed base and the ability to follow up and contact end users with new offers. Or, by participating on a community platform that enables a large knowledge base with many connections, panel builders can amplify their market presence and secure business potential.

Finally, partnerships help panel buildersdifferentiate from the competition, to become more international and access more complex and profitable business. Innovative new technologies, like SF6-free medium voltage switchgear, or more connected, active switchboard functionalities can help panel builders boost their reputation as innovators for the future, and answer the needs of their customers who increasingly prioritize sustainable solutions and lower operational interruption. Seizing new innovations can also help shorten design, delivery, and overall project completion times, especially when panel builders can provide fast and accurate answers for their customers, and the right prices.

The evidence is clear

It sounds nice. But let's see an example of how this can look in the real world. Our partner in Greece, Kafkas, tells the story:

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 15:36:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
10:37aSTRENGTH THROUGH PARTNERSHIP : Spotlight on Panel Builders' Future
PU
10:07aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Safety Is Sustainability
PU
09:30aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : STMicroelectronics Partners with Schneider Electric on Carb..
AQ
09:28aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches new TradeOff Tool to help users clarify costs
AQ
12/15SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How to get the best from wireless technology and quickly st..
PU
12/14THE SYNERGY BETWEEN DIGITIZATION AND : how mining and metals industries can bene..
PU
12/14STMICROELECTRONICS N : Schneider Electric Partner on Carbon Neutrality
DJ
12/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Simplify your mechanical specification writing
PU
12/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Partnering with Israel Innovation Ecosystem
PU
12/14STMICROELECTRONICS N : To Make Schneider Electric Strategic Partner In Green Ini..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 261 M 30 792 M 30 792 M
Net income 2020 2 084 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
Net Debt 2020 4 900 M 5 973 M 5 973 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 62 157 M 75 561 M 75 766 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 117,70 €
Last Close Price 116,10 €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.89%75 561
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.32%120 900
NIDEC CORPORATION68.21%71 275
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.44%49 420
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.19%46 651
WEG S.A.109.90%29 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ