Year in Review: SF6 Heats Up in 2020 – But Cools off with Pure Air

The energy transition is about much more than dumping fossil fuels for renewables. It's about achieving other important environmental goals, like eliminating the need to use SF 6 - a ubiquitous greenhouse gas that most people have never heard of.

The good news is that 2020 has been an incredible year for new developments of climate-friendly SF 6 -free technology. Here's a list of the most important recent accomplishments that clearly show we're on the right track.

Over 30 million units of medium-voltage switchgear



installed worldwide use sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 )

Countries around the world are putting F-gas regulations in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Combined with the growing societal focus on the environment and the increasingly clear link between sustainable businesses and strong financial performance, the argument to move beyond SF6 is gaining momentum.

Eco-friendliness is a leading motivator for adopting SF6-free alternatives (Grenoble Ecole de Management study)

A new green and digital switchgear range, completely free of the industry-standard SF6 greenhouse gas, made its debut. Energy companies around the world have successfully tested SM AirSeT in their grids and their satisfaction levels are sky-high.

SM AirSeT continues to receive accolades from some of the biggest names in industry. For its design, its efficiency, and - most importantly - its impressive contribution to more sustainable infrastructure.

Critical infrastructure and large grid users have trusted SF6 for decades. But now new and greener choices can be made. Pure air technology is the first key step toward ending reliance on the little-known but ubiquitous SF6 greenhouse gas.

Interested in the details? See how SF6-free and digital technologies work in concert as a powerful force for decarbonization and efficiency.