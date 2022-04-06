Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Schneider National, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Five years after initial public offering, growth drives Schneider forward

04/06/2022 | 09:01am EDT
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the most profitable year in company history, Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO).

Since the IPO five years ago, Logistics and Intermodal revenues have doubled and in 2021 these segments represented nearly half of enterprise earnings. Schneider has also increased its investments in industry-leading technology, such as Schneider FreightPower®, an online marketplace that seamlessly gives shippers instant access to reliable capacity and connects carriers to quality freight. Innovation investments are a key component of the company's strategy to further build a multimodal transportation platform of scale.

In addition, the company has significantly expanded its footprint in serving Dedicated customers, including acquisitive growth with the addition of Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS) at the end of 2021.

 "As I look back over the last five years, I am proud of all the accomplishments we have made across our enterprise," said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. "I am even more excited about the path ahead as we continue to build the most diverse and resilient transportation and logistics platform and deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

To invest and learn more about Schneider, go to investors.schneider.com.

About Schneider
Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Contact
Kara Leiterman, Media Relations Manager
M 920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com
schneider.com/news

SOURCE Schneider SNDR


