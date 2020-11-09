Log in
Schneider National : FreightPower® Maximizes Carriers' Profitability and Efficiency with Easy Access to Reliable, Negotiation-Free Freight

11/09/2020 | 12:53pm EST

Book Now functionality with mobile and app access minimizes time searching for loads

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, launched Schneider FreightPower®, a digital marketplace that provides carriers with easy access to more quality, reliable freight. By leveraging the power of the platform, carriers have unprecedented access to the vast network of Schneider’s blue-chip shippers – through both an online portal and mobile app – without sacrificing the personal touch they expect and deserve.

As a result, carriers spend less time searching for loads that are worth hauling and more time managing their business for maximum results.

“Schneider understands that every minute in the day matters, and carriers need the right tools at their fingertips to enhance their business,” says Mark Rourke, Schneider’s president and chief executive officer. “FreightPower is just one of the ways we’re continuously investing in carriers to provide them with an exceptional experience that ensures they’re able to maximize their results today and well into the future.”

FreightPower is backed by Schneider’s strength and stability to push carriers’ businesses ahead with access to tools such as:

  • Load recommendations: Carriers receive recommendations based on available trucks, lanes posted and pending inbound shipments.
  • Book Now: Negotiation-free prices are published with available, reliable loads, allowing carriers to book the load immediately.
  • GPS tracking: Freight visibility is real time, all the time, with GPS tracking, geofencing and automatic arrival and departure notices.
  • Manage fleet: Dispatchers can assign drivers to loads and manage the fleet in this one-stop-shop portal, while drivers can accept and track loads.
  • Trip information: Direct visibility to location, routes, references, appointments, equipment and trailer information is in one place, eliminating time spent waiting on a broker.

Carriers using the mobile app gain even more time-saving features:

  • Enhanced filters: Additional filtering capabilities help carriers find the loads they want even faster.
  • Watch loads: Monitor loads of interest and book when the time is right.
  • Favorite routes: Quickly and easily come back to preferred loads.

“We have found that FreightPower helps save carriers as much as three hours every day,” says Erin Van Zeeland, senior vice president and general manager of logistics services at Schneider. “That is time they can use for more turns, more growth and more income.”

Carriers interested in taking advantage of Schneider’s expansive network of brokerage freight can start the process of becoming a carrier for the business. Current Schneider carriers can book another load through the online portal or download the FreightPower mobile app today.

Download the Schneider FreightPower® app today from the App Store or Google Play:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/schneider-freightpower/id1531879145

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.schneider.fp.carrier

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR


© Business Wire 2020
