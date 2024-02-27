Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conference:

J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference: Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer, and Darrell Campbell, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and a series of investor discussions. The fireside chat will begin at 9:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A webcast for this event may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

