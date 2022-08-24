Log in
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
2022-08-24
24.74 USD   +0.08%
09:07aSchneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences
BU
08/23NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
08/22Evercore ISI Upgrades Schneider National to Outperform From In-Line; Price Target is $28
MT
Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences

08/24/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

  • Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time). Steve Bindas, Director of Investor Relations, will also participate in a series of investor discussions.
  • Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference: Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.schneider.com/investors/default.aspx) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 852 M - -
Net income 2022 467 M - -
Net cash 2022 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 4 400 M 4 400 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 16 050
Free-Float 29,6%
