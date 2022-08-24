Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time). Steve Bindas, Director of Investor Relations, will also participate in a series of investor discussions. Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference: Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.schneider.com/investors/default.aspx) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

