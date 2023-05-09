Advanced search
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28:15 2023-05-09 pm EDT
26.21 USD   -1.11%
12:09pSchneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences
BU
04/28UBS Adjusts Schneider National Price Target to $34 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/28Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Schneider National to $38 From $39, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences

05/09/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

  • Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference: Friday, May 19, 2023. Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer and Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and a series of investor discussions. The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
  • Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference: Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Jim Filter, executive vice president, group president of transportation and logistics, will participate in a panel and a series of investor discussions.

A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

For additional or story assistance, please contact
Kara Leiterman, Media Relations Manager
M 920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Source: Schneider SNDR


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 919 M - -
Net income 2023 369 M - -
Net cash 2023 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 4 728 M 4 728 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 050
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schneider National, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 26,50 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Welch Chairman
Shaleen Devgun Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Rob Reich Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.13.25%4 728
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-2.82%121 903
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.39%80 198
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED7.34%75 536
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-15.96%47 140
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.14.13%11 829
