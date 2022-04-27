Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schneider National, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
22.96 USD   -1.96%
09:13aSchneider National, Inc. announces quarterly dividend
BU
09:04aSCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/11KeyBanc Adjusts Schneider National's Price Target to $28 From $32, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schneider National, Inc. announces quarterly dividend

04/27/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services announced today that on April 25, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on July 11, 2022.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
09:13aSchneider National, Inc. announces quarterly dividend
BU
09:04aSCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Even..
AQ
04/11KeyBanc Adjusts Schneider National's Price Target to $28 From $32, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
04/08BofA Securities Downgrades Transport Stock as Demand Falls, Freight Rates Tumble
MT
04/08JPMorgan Adjusts Schneider National's Price Target to $23 From $27, Maintains Underweig..
MT
04/08BofA Securities Double Downgrades Schneider National to Underperform From Buy; Price Ta..
MT
04/06Five years after initial public offering, growth drives Schneider forward
PR
03/31Schneider National, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on April 28, 2022
BU
03/30SCHNEIDER NATIONAL : names Erin Van Zeeland as Chief Commercial Officer
PU
03/29Schneider Regional Vice President named one of Women in Trucking's 2022 Top Women to Wa..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 538 M - -
Net income 2022 450 M - -
Net cash 2022 91,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 4 079 M 4 079 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 16 050
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schneider National, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 22,96 $
Average target price 27,64 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam P. Godfrey Chairman
Shaleen Devgun Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Luellen Oskey Director-Executive Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.-14.68%4 079
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-6.16%146 700
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.96%85 765
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.29%67 595
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-12.75%60 866
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-5.83%12 829