Schneider National, Inc. announces quarterly dividend

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services announced today that on July 25, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on October 10, 2022.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

