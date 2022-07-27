Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schneider National, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:26 2022-07-27 am EDT
23.99 USD   +0.48%
09:10aSchneider National, Inc. announces quarterly dividend
BU
09:06aSCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25Schneider launches "Pledge to Plan” for shippers to reduce carbon emissions
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schneider National, Inc. announces quarterly dividend

07/27/2022 | 09:10am EDT
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services announced today that on July 25, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on October 10, 2022.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 706 M - -
Net income 2022 462 M - -
Net cash 2022 62,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 4 247 M 4 247 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 16 050
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schneider National, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 23,87 $
Average target price 27,80 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam P. Godfrey Chairman
Shaleen Devgun Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Luellen Oskey Director-Executive Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.-11.30%4 247
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-13.72%134 869
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.15%80 791
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.66%69 373
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.84%58 299
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-7.23%12 652