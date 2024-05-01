Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced today that on April 29, 2024, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of June 7, 2024. The dividend is expected to be paid on July 9, 2024.

