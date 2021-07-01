Log in
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
Schneider National, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 29, 2021

07/01/2021 | 09:02am EDT
Green Bay, Wis., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 results pre-market on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through August 5, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13720787.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

 

Source: Schneider SNDR

Kara Leiterman
Schneider 
920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Steve Bindas
Schneider
920-592-SNDR (7637)
investor@schneider.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
