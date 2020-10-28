Log in
Schneider National : Launches Reimagined Website to Enhance Digital Experience for Shippers, Carriers

10/28/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

Expanded features help transportation and supply chain pros make smart decisions more efficiently

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has just completed a major renovation to its digital storefront, Schneider.com. The refreshed website showcases a more modern look and feel, but more importantly, it gives shippers and carriers access to even more information they need to succeed in today’s changing world.

“Because Schneider has always been at the forefront of innovation, we are committed to providing an unmatched digital experience for those who seek our expertise in moving freight,” said Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer at Schneider. “Our digital transformation continues with this significant update to Schneider.com and is just the latest example of how we put the ease of moving freight at the forefront of everything we do.”

The site is designed to provide transportation and supply chain decision-makers with valuable insights and industry-leading knowledge regarding multimodal transportation solutions and strategies. Enhancements to the site include:

  • Updated and improved navigation: Shippers can easily find resources or get a quote; carriers will be able to quickly book loads.
  • Enhanced Resources section: Visitors can efficiently access content (e.g., case studies, whitepapers, best practices, infographics, videos) to help them make important decisions that impact their business.
  • Industries section: This new feature offers shippers a deep dive into transportation solutions for the industries they serve.
  • Access to Schneider FreightPower®: This revolutionary new digital marketplace gives shippers access to more expansive, flexible capacity options and carriers seamless access to a vast network of reliable freight.

Explore the new design and features by visiting Schneider.com. To stay on top of the latest transportation industry trends, subscribe to Schneider updates (the first 500 to subscribe will be entered to win a Schneider replica truck).

About Schneider
Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

© Business Wire 2020

