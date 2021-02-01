Log in
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
Schneider National : awards grants for diversity, equality and inclusion work

02/01/2021
For more than 85 years, Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has been guided by core values, which include respect for all. These values led Schneider to create its Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Grant Program.

Over the next year, Schneider will provide grants to nonprofit organizations around the country and Mexico working to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in the communities where company associates live, work and volunteer.

'We are honored to commit grant dollars to diversity, equality and inclusion work, because it is vital to the future success of our communities,' said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. 'We know it will make a difference and generate positive change.'

Beginning November 2020, Schneider provided Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Program grants to 11 organizations totaling more than $75,000. The selected organizations include:

  • Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana
  • Atlanta Pride Committee
  • Shaping Tomorrows Stars - Atlanta
  • Glenwood Academy - Chicago
  • Crowned Scholars - Dallas
  • CollegeReady - Green Bay
  • YWCA of Greater Green Bay
  • Group Scholars Program - Indianapolis
  • A Step Ahead Foundation - West Memphis
  • Agape Child and Family Services, Inc. - West Memphis
  • Entrale - Mexico

Grantees were nominated by Schneider associates like LaDarius Campbell who nominated Crowned Scholars, located in Dallas, Texas.

'The work Crowned Scholars is doing is truly priceless,' said Campbell. 'They are giving young black men not only math, science, leadership and life skills, but they are also giving them hope. When I look at the young men this organization is impacting, I see myself in them. I come from very humble beginnings. Anything is possible for these young men.'

Grants from Schneider are helping organizations make strides in creating healthy dialogue and taking concrete actions to bring about change. 'The YWCA Greater Green Bay's mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,' said Leslie Asare, Director of Development at YWCA of Greater Green Bay. 'Our diversity and inclusion projects are key to this community. The YWCA creates safe spaces for hard conversations to compel change, and with wonderful grants like the one from Schneider, we can continue this work.'

Schneider has long supported nonprofits through financial contributions, in-kind delivery donations and associate volunteerism. As a supporter of the communities in which its associates and customers live, the Schneider Foundation donated more than $2 million in grants to more than 400 organizations in 2020.

Learn more about Schneider's proud history of corporate social responsibility.

Disclaimer

Schneider National Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
