    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
Schneider National : named one of America's best employers

03/03/2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (March 3, 2022) - Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is honored to announce the company has been named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. Schneider is one of few transportation and logistics companies listed and among the top 1% of best large companies in the country.

"Our talent and inclusivity are what drive Schneider ahead and we're pleased to have that recognized and be included in this prestigious list," said ​Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. "Our commitment to establishing a diverse workforce creates an environment that fuels innovation, improves strategic thinking and cultivates leadership."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the companies ranked best by employees based on their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own.

Schneider positions itself as an employer of choice by:

  • Creating a culture that supports and enables the needs of professional drivers and associates.
  • Actively seeking diversity of thought, experience and background for projects and programs.
  • Providing training and mentorship programs for those looking to join the transportation and logistics industry.
  • Commitment to offering opportunities and paths for associates to grow their careers at Schneider.
  • Fostering associate development programs through individual development plans.
  • Making Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion a focus by working to ensure our workforce is a respectful and open environment for all.
  • Giving back to communities where associates live and work. In 2021, Schneider donated over $2.25 Million to non-profits around the country.

"Everyone at Schneider is incredibly proud to be ranked in the top of the country's best employers," said Schneider Executive Vice President of Human Resources Angela Fish. "Schneider has been around for over 85 years and our history has taught us that treating everyone with dignity and respect is vital to our ongoing success." 

Forbes' America's Best Employers list includes rankings for more than 500 public and private entities across dozens of industries - the full list is available on their website.

Learn more about Schneider's corporate culture and how to join our team.

Schneider National Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 467 M - -
Net income 2022 447 M - -
Net cash 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 4 742 M 4 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 16 050
Free-Float 25,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,69 $
Average target price 30,71 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam P. Godfrey Chairman
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Luellen Oskey Director-Executive Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.-0.82%4 742
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.77%160 734
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.62%87 247
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.88%67 374
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.32%64 553
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-4.36%13 259