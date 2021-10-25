Schneider National : selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - (October 25, 2021) - Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker for 2021. Leaders were selected based on personal interviews and online research. Given the challenges that shippers face, a strong relationship, cooperation and collaboration with truckers is critical to meet customer demands.

Schneider is proud to be one of the providers selected for offering best-in-class transportation solutions designed to meet shipper and logistics managers' supply chain challenges.

