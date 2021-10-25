Log in
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
Schneider National : selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker

10/25/2021
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - (October 25, 2021) - Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been selected as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucker for 2021. Leaders were selected based on personal interviews and online research. Given the challenges that shippers face, a strong relationship, cooperation and collaboration with truckers is critical to meet customer demands.

Schneider is proud to be one of the providers selected for offering best-in-class transportation solutions designed to meet shipper and logistics managers' supply chain challenges.

Visit our website to learn more about Schneider's supply chain solutions and capabilities.

Schneider National Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
