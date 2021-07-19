Schneider National : to build new innovation center in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (July 19, 2021) - Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced plans today to build 'The Grove', Schneider's innovation center, on the company's main campus in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

'The Grove is not only an investment in Schneider but also the community,' said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. 'It is a representation of our commitment, willingness and capability to continue to adapt, change and thrive.'

The over 20,000 square-foot building will house the newest collaboration and visualization technologies allowing Schneider associates to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and user experience technologies and drive forward new business processes to transform the company.

'Schneider associates have always excelled at exploring new possibilities and developing new ideas with customers, suppliers and other innovators,' said Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Shaleen Devgun. 'The Grove will expand on that. It will be a unique place for us to focus on disruptive innovation and rethink how we do things.'

The Grove will be located on land south of Schneider's existing headquarters building in Ashwaubenon. The building's proximity to the main campus will make it easy for customers, vendors and fellow innovators to move between buildings and keep the spirit of innovation alive and well in northeast Wisconsin.

Construction begins this fall, with the facility opening in late 2022.