Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schneider National, Inc.    SNDR

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schneider announces new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program

04/06/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is announcing a new program designed to provide owner-operators with more opportunities and load options.

The new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program offers owner-operators doing business with Schneider access to even more – and different types of – loads via Schneider’s Choice Portals. including:

  • Dedicated loads
  • Spot freight
  • Pop-Up fleet loads

With the All-In Revenue Choice Lease program, van and tanker freight viewed and selected by owner-operators in the Choice Portal will include a posted all-in or flat rate, meaning there’s no calculating fuel surcharges or accessorial charges.

“Every business owner wants more choices,” said John Bozec, senior vice president of Schneider’s Van Truckload division. “Whether it’s more choices to improve your revenue, your areas of operation or whatever is most important in your business – we get it and we’re excited to help owner-operators achieve their goals and run successful business operations.”

The All-In Revenue Choice Lease program replaces Schneider’s Van Truckload Percent of Revenue Lease program. However, the easy-to-use self-dispatch and load search functionality – Pick, Click and Go – within Schneider’s owner-operator Choice Portals will remain, just with even more choices.

“Small business owners should enjoy the freedom to run their business their way,” said Jason Howe, senior vice president of Schneider’s Bulk division. “Given our proud history as a company that grew from a one-truck operation in 1935, to the business relationships we have built with owner-operators over the decades, we look forward to providing yet another path to assist them in determining the best opportunities to succeed.”

Visit SchneiderOwnerOperators.com for more information about the program and business solutions for owner-operators.

 About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

 

-END-

Attachment 


Kara Leiterman
Schneider - Green Bay, WI
19207307188
leitermank@schneider.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
09:15aSchneider announces new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program
GL
03/31Schneider National, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 29, 2..
GL
03/31SCHNEIDER NATIONAL  : Stephens Downgrades Schneider National to Equal-Weight Fro..
MT
03/26SCHNEIDER NATIONAL  : KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Schneider National to $28 ..
MT
03/25SCHNEIDER NATIONAL  : announces new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program
PU
03/24SCHNEIDER NATIONAL  : vice president named one of Women in Trucking's 2021 Top W..
PU
03/17SCHNEIDER NATIONAL  : Proxy Statement
PU
03/11SCHNEIDER NATIONAL  : UBS Downgrades Schneider National to Neutral from Buy, Adj..
MT
03/10SCHNEIDER NATIONAL  : Goldman Sachs Downgrades Schneider National to Neutral Fro..
MT
03/08Schneider FreightPower® provides shippers more access to capacity and greater..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 973 M - -
Net income 2021 285 M - -
Net cash 2021 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 4 521 M 4 521 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 15 225
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schneider National, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,13 $
Last Close Price 25,49 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam P. Godfrey Chairman
Shaleen Devgun Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Luellen Oskey Director-Executive Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.23.14%4 521
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.76%148 988
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.76%84 051
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.58%68 952
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED9.33%51 458
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN30.69%24 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ