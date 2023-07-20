The carrier recently began using battery electric trucks (BETs) for PepsiCo loads

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to share the company has been honored for the second consecutive year as the PepsiCo Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year.

The PepsiCo award recognizes Schneider’s more than 20 years of service and support to the business alongside the company’s impactful sustainability progress. Notably, earlier this year Schneider became the first third-party carrier to haul zero emission shipments for PepsiCo globally. Schneider and PepsiCo’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2040 is guided by PepsiCo Positive (pep+), an end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries.

“We strive to be ahead of our customers’ needs and act as a trusted resource on the latest shipping options, so it is incredibly meaningful to be recognized for the quality of our service and the sustainability solutions we have been strategically implementing for our business and customers,” said Schneider Chief Commercial Officer and Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics Erin Van Zeeland. “We have a unique opportunity to collaborate with our longstanding customers, such as PepsiCo, and institute innovative solutions that significantly lessen the overall environmental impacts of both our businesses.”

Schneider operates one of the most efficient fleets in North America; moving goods as effectively as possible translates to less emissions. The company recently opened a zero emission large-scale charging depot and plans to add nearly 100 BETs to its Southern California intermodal operations by the end of this year.

Additionally, as an expert in the shipping industry, Schneider is one of the few North American shipping and logistics companies that develops capabilities and technologies to improve its own sustainability efforts while also helping customers understand and reduce their carbon emissions. Schneider works with customers to understand, measure and reduce their Scope 3 emissions and advise on how the carbon footprint associated with transportation fits into their overarching emissions reduction goals.

Schneider has a clear commitment to emissions reduction, with goals including reducing CO2 emissions 60% per mile and reaching net zero status for all company-owned facilities by 2035. The carrier is investing in advancing efficiency even further in the near- and long-term through electrification, optimizing diesel trucks and harnessing the power of data analytics.

