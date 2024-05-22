The company’s latest Corporate Responsibility Report showcases its positive progress toward goals and commitment to reaching sustainability milestones

In today’s world, where the choices companies make matter more than ever, Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, stands at the forefront of corporate responsibility. Today, the company released a comprehensive Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR), which highlights how Schneider is furthering its efforts to minimize its environmental footprint, support customers and empower associates.

“We continue to demonstrate what it means to be a leader in corporate responsibility – advancing not just our own priorities but also helping customers meet their sustainability goals,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “Whether it’s operating safely, being good stewards of resources, enriching our culture and fostering inclusivity, or making our communities stronger, we continue to make impactful strides toward our corporate responsibility objectives.”

Schneider is working toward four sustainability goals (2019 baseline):

Reduce CO2 emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025.

Achieve a 60% reduction in CO2 emissions per mile by 2035.

Double its Intermodal size by 2030.

Reach net zero status in all company-owned facilities by 2035.

In 2023, the company made progress cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and lessening its overall environmental impact, attracting and maintaining a diverse workforce, supporting the communities where its associates live and work, and continuing to conduct operations responsibly.

Notable progress across Schneider throughout 2023 included:

Sustainability goals progress: Schneider achieved a 7% reduction of emissions per mile, meaning it has already accomplished 90% of its 2025 goal.

Scope 1&2 emissions reporting: This year’s report includes both Scope 1 and 2 emissions, continuing to provide greater transparency into the business.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet: Schneider now operates one of the largest BEV fleets in North America, with almost 100 Freightliner eCascadias. To power the trucks, the carrier opened a large-scale charging depot at its South El Monte Operations Center in California. Schneider’s BEV fleet surpassed 1.5 million zero emission miles in 2023.

Supporting customers in achieving sustainability goals: Schneider’s BEVs have helped customers, such as PepsiCo and Goodyear, realize their commitments to lowering emissions and building toward a more sustainable future.

Empowering associates and amplifying a diverse workforce: Schneider continued to report above industry average representation of women among its drivers (13%) and increased diversity across all its associates (45%).



