  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schneider National, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-11-16 am EST
24.64 USD   -1.83%
09:31aSchneider honored at Ulta Beauty Transportation Conference
BU
09:31aSchneider named Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation
BU
11/15Transcript : Schneider National, Inc. Presents at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2022, Nov-15-2022 01:00 PM
CI
Schneider honored at Ulta Beauty Transportation Conference

11/16/2022 | 09:31am EST
Carrier recognized for helping Ulta Beauty better align with sustainability goals

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce the company has been recognized as a valued carrier by Ulta Beauty.

At the Ulta Beauty Transportation Conference in September, Schneider received an award in recognition of one of Ulta Beauty’s core values – “Love what you do, own what you do.” Schneider has been a reliable carrier for Ulta Beauty for over seven years, meeting and exceeding their daily metrics requirements and consistently finding unique routes of improvement to strengthen the supply chain process.

“We are honored to have been selected for this award by Ulta Beauty,” said Schneider Senior Vice President of Transportation Management Ben Schuchart. “Schneider strives to be the premier provider for customers, providing them with agile and timely solutions to further their business goals. In this instance, we were able to work as a trusted and expert resource for Ulta Beauty to reduce their carbon footprint and create a sustainable supply chain for the long term.”

This past year, Ulta Beauty benefited from Schneider’s expertise in transportation sustainability. The carrier completed a network study for Ulta Beauty to convert a part of their supply chain to intermodal operations to better align with their overarching sustainability goals. Moving freight by rail has significant environmental benefits – a container can be shipped 500 miles on the equivalent of a single gallon of fuel. This past quarter, Schneider successfully executed Ulta Beauty’s first intermodal shipments.

Schneider’s focus remains on providing customers with excellent service and their promise of always delivering. To learn more about sustainability at Schneider, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/sustainability.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 719 M - -
Net income 2022 460 M - -
Net cash 2022 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,69x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 4 468 M 4 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 050
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schneider National, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 25,10 $
Average target price 27,36 $
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark B. Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen L. Bruffett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam P. Godfrey Chairman
Shaleen Devgun Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Luellen Oskey Director-Executive Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.-6.73%4 468
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-13.88%135 428
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.95%82 071
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED10.12%70 155
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-16.65%60 384
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-9.24%11 498