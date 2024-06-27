The carrier is commended for furthering sustainable transportation and supporting PepsiCo’s environmental goals

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce that it has once again been selected as the PepsiCo Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year. This marks the third consecutive year that Schneider has received this prestigious recognition.

For over two decades, Schneider has worked closely with PepsiCo, achieving significant milestones in sustainable transportation. Notably, Schneider became the first third-party carrier to transport zero emission shipments for PepsiCo globally last year. Since then, the company has successfully completed nearly 800 shipments for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America division using its battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet in Southern California.

“We are honored to be recognized by PepsiCo for our continued commitment to sustainability,” said Schneider Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics Erin Van Zeeland. “As we continue to drive our industry forward, we are privileged to collaborate with other leaders like PepsiCo who share our vision for a greener future. Together, we’re not just reducing emissions; we’re crafting a legacy of responsibility and innovation for a healthier planet.”

Schneider operates one of the most efficient fleets in North America. Last year, Schneider debuted its fleet of nearly 100 BEVs, including 92 Freightliner eCascadias and two Lonestar S22 terminal electric tractors. Since then, the company has surpassed 4 million zero emission miles of customer freight hauled.

The company also opened a large-scale charging depot at its South El Monte Operations Center in California, which features 16 350 kW dual-corded dispensers, allowing 32 trucks to be charged simultaneously.

Growing its BEV fleet is a key aspect of Schneider’s long-term commitment to move goods as efficiently as possible and emit less CO2. The company is proudly already 90% of the way to its 2025 goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 7.5% per mile and aims to reduce CO2 emissions per mile by 60% by 2035.

