Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will celebrate company drivers during special NASCAR events this week in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eleven drivers from the carrier’s Advantage Club will have the unique opportunity to meet with and watch NASCAR’s Sammy Smith race his #18 Pilot Flying J car featuring the Schneider logo at the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina on Saturday, October 7. Schneider’s drivers will enjoy a rare behind the scenes view of race day from the pit area with the Pilot Flying J crew.

Additionally, Smith will attend a BBQ at Schneider’s Charlotte Operating Center on Thursday, October 5. At the event, NASCAR-themed gifts and tickets to Saturday’s race will be provided to Schneider associates. Members of Schneider’s maintenance team will also participate in a visit and tour of Joe Gibbs race shop on Friday, October 6.

“We are appreciative to NASCAR and Pilot Flying J for including Schneider in a memorable week and creating an opportunity to thank our drivers for their hard work and commitment to safety,” said Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Reich.

Schneider’s Advantage Club honors drivers who have been with the company for at least three years and have a clean performance record with no safety issues. The group’s focus is to celebrate the hard work and dedication that Schneider’s drivers display every day and thank them for doing one of the most demanding jobs in the organization.

Pilot Flying J, a North American chain of truck stops that has a long-standing relationship with Schneider, invited the company to take part in this weekend’s race and host a series of events for the company’s associates.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook,LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

