Official SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. press release

Schneider drivers help pay tribute this holiday season to those who have fallen

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is once again a proud supporter of Wreaths Across America (WAA), hauling wreaths as part of the WAA “honor fleet” to pay tribute to veterans and show support to their families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231215733803/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

WAA started as a simple family tradition in Maine and has grown into a nationwide event with more than a million wreaths placed on veterans’ graves in national cemeteries across the country. Schneider is a long-term supporter of WAA, delivering wreaths since 2008. This year, the carrier has the privilege of hauling five WAA loads totaling over 32,000 wreaths.

Drivers at the company who are also military veterans have the special privilege of hauling loads of wreaths each year. One of the participants, Schneider Ride of Pride driver and U.S. Army veteran Patrice Cook, has hauled many loads across her six-year career at Schneider, yet WAA continues to be her favorite delivery of the year.

“One of my absolute favorite things about driving for Wreaths Across America is the ability to meet with so many gold and blue star families, those who have either lost or have an injured loved one from their time in service,” said Cook.

Cook is driving as a part of the “Escort to Arlington” which began in Columbia Falls, Maine, and will end in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. The route travels down the East Coast stopping at schools, memorials and other locations along the way to remember the fallen, and honor those who serve and their families.

“To be able to show up in various towns and experience the patriotism that these families continue to have and the smile the wreaths put on their faces, is just overwhelmingly amazing,” said Cook.

On December 16, designated as National Wreaths Across America Day, Cook will deliver the wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery, where families and volunteers will lay the wreaths at the graves of those who have served our country.

As the Ride of Pride driver, Cook is behind the wheel of a specially designed tractor that serves as a rolling tribute to the military.

Schneider has always been a proud supporter of veterans, with the company’s founder, Al Schneider, serving as a longtime member of the National Guard. The company is recognized as a top military-friendly employer with approximately 14% of its associates having military experience. Schneider offers numerous programs and opportunities for those with a military background.

To learn more about Schneider’s military benefits program, visit: https://schneiderjobs.com/office-careers/why-schneider/military.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America and its impactful mission, visit: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231215733803/en/