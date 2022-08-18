Log in
    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
24.74 USD   -2.68%
08/16Schneider's KayLeigh McCall selected as Women in Trucking's Driver Ambassador
BU
08/15Schneider wins Quest for Quality award
BU
08/08Schneider earns Chevron's 2021 Lubricants Innovation award
BU
Schneider named a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider for 27th consecutive year

08/18/2022 | 09:07am EDT
The company was recognized by Inbound Logistics for exceeding industry expectations

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been named a 2022 Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics.

Working with Schneider, customers can outsource logistics and transportation needs and benefit from leading supply chain solutions.

Inbound Logistics is a prominent resource for businesses seeking to learn how third-party logistics providers can help improve service, manage costs and hone execution. This year, the editors at Inbound Logistics reviewed over 300 companies to determine which would be named within the top 100.

Schneider uses the most advanced technology to meet customers’ unique business needs. The company integrates all aspects of the supply chain to minimize risk, manage performance, promote collaboration and drive new efficiencies that lower costs.

To learn more about Schneider’s premier 3PL services visit: https://schneider.com/freight-shipping-solutions/logistics-solutions.

About Inbound Logistics

Established in 1981, Inbound Logistics magazine was the pioneering publication in championing the concepts of demand-driven logistics and supply chain management. Today, the Inbound Logistics Content Platform provides an ever-expanding audience of best logistics and supply chain practitioners with the information required to better align supply to demand and maximize corporate value, while serving customers better and more efficiently.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR


© Business Wire 2022
