    SNDR   US80689H1023

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC.

(SNDR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 10:18:40 am EDT
24.20 USD   +0.25%
Schneider ranks in top 200 best employers for diversity
BU
Schneider National to Seek Acquisitions
CI
TRANSCRIPT : Schneider National, Inc. Presents at 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, May-24-2022 08:35 AM
CI
Schneider ranks in top 200 best employers for diversity

06/01/2022 | 10:04am EDT
The transportation and logistics leader named on the Forbes 2022 list

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services is honored to have been named as a Forbes 2022 Best Employer for Diversity for a second consecutive year.

Among the 500 companies recognized, Schneider ranked 155 (rising from 425 in 2021) and is the only trucking, transportation and logistics provider in the top 200.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized again as a Best Employer for Diversity,” said Schneider Executive Vice President of Human Resources Angela Fish. “Respect for all is central to how we operate, and we work hard to create and maintain an inclusive culture for our associates.”

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees, who rated their organizations on metrics including age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, in addition to general diversity.

“It has been our mission to offer a workplace where all associates feel valued and empowered to share their creativity, experiences and ideas,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke.

The report found that some of the best-performing companies on the list have tangible action plans and initiatives to support diverse employees, including initiatives like leadership programs targeting underrepresented groups and women.

Women hold 41% of leadership roles within the company. Additionally, women comprise 10% of Schneider’s professional driver force, which is higher than the national average of 7% across the industry according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Schneider also saw a 3% increase in 2021 of drivers and leaders with diverse backgrounds.

Schneider embraces and seeks out diversity that is inclusive of thought, race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, experience and background. This openness ensures that all associates have equal access to opportunities and resources to contribute fully to the organization’s success.

The company also has a proven track record of empowering women in the industry, exemplified by Schneider’s designation as a 2021 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association, Schneider’s Women in Trucking ambassadors and the company’s Women’s Network.

Learn more about Schneider's commitments to diversity, equality and inclusion.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.


© Business Wire 2022
