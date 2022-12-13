Schneider's first woman Ride of Pride driver honors veterans as part of the official Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington

Patrice Cook a part of paying tribute to those that served and supporting veteran families

Professional driver and U.S. Army Veteran Patrice Cook has hauled many loads in her five-year career at Schneider, yet this week she has the honor of carrying a load with particular distinction from Maine to her final destination, Arlington National Cemetery. Patrice, a Schneider Ride of Pride driver and the first woman to hold the title, is part of the Wreaths Across America official Escort to Arlington that will deliver beautiful balsam fir wreaths to the cemetery to honor fallen military veterans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005736/en/

Schneider Ride of Pride Driver Patrice Cook is participating in Wreaths Across America (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is such an honor and privilege to be a driver for Wreaths Across America this year,” said Patrice. “As a veteran myself, I understand just how impactful it is to hear ‘thank you for your service’ and I’m proud to share this gratitude with veteran families while also drawing national awareness to the important message the Wreaths Across America campaign spreads.”

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is an annual event to honor veterans by delivering wreaths to national cemeteries for families to place on their loved ones’ headstones. Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is a proud supporter of WAA and has four drivers participating in this tribute. In addition to Patrice, three other Schneider drivers are delivering wreaths to other national cemeteries across the country.

The Escort to Arlington route travels down the East Coast stopping at schools, memorials, and other locations along the way to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families.

On December 17, otherwise known as National Wreaths Across America Day, Patrice will deliver the wreaths to Arlington, where families and volunteers will lay the wreaths at the graves of those who have served our country.

“I just love being the Ride of Pride driver and am so grateful for all the opportunities Schneider has provided me to grow a successful career past my military service,” shared Patrice. “To be able to drive a beautiful truck that acknowledges veterans and allows me to connect and meet new people with similar experiences is just amazing.”

As the Ride of Pride driver, Patrice is behind the wheel of a specially designed tractor that serves as a rolling tribute to the military.

Schneider is proudly recognized as a top military-friendly employer, with numerous programs and opportunities for those with a military background. Additionally, 13.5% of its associates have military experience.

To learn more about Patrice and her impactful story, visit: https://schneiderjobs.com/blog/2022-ride-of-pride-driver-patrice-cook.

If interested in further information about veteran opportunities at Schneider, visit: https://schneiderjobs.com/truck-driving-jobs/military.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005736/en/