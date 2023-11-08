The carrier has been recognized by the Women in Trucking Association

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is excited to share the company has been named a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). This is the fifth consecutive year Schneider has received this honor.

WIT selected companies for their efforts in the following:

corporate culture that fosters gender diversity;

competitive compensation and benefits;

flexible hours and work requirements; and

professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

"Increasing accessibility and inclusivity for women in the industry has been a long-standing commitment of Schneider’s,” said Schneider Executive Vice President of Human Resources Angela Fish. “We are pleased to be recognized for five consecutive years as one of the best places for women to work in transportation, and we look forward to continuing to empower women in their careers across the industry.”

The company has cultivated an inclusive environment where women have the resources and support to advance their careers in transportation. Women make up more than 12% of drivers and 40% of leadership roles across the organization. The company’s longest standing business resource group, the Schneider Women’s Network, is focused on impacting and inspiring women leaders who have the ability to influence, develop and enrich other women across the organization, showing the company’s commitment to increasing the number of women across transportation and logistics.

“Throughout my tenure at Schneider, I consider one of my most important roles to be encouraging other women to pursue a career in transportation,” said Schneider Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics Erin Van Zeeland. “I am glad for the increased visibility this award provides to the efforts Schneider has made in ensuring mentorship opportunities for those interested in entering the industry.”

For more information on Schneider’s inclusivity initiatives, please visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108468667/en/