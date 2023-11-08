Schneider National, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of over-the-road freight transportation through the dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door containers on flat car service through a combination of rail and dray transportation, in association with its rail providers. The Logistics segment consists of asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services. The Company offers truckload, intermodal, and logistics services to a diverse customer base throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico.