Women in Trucking Association recognizes the industry’s outstanding women leaders

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is pleased to announce the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has selected Schneider’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Angela Fish, and Director of Regulatory Services and Driver Training, Andrea Sequin, as Top Women to Watch in Transportation in 2024.

This award celebrates Angela and Andrea’s achievements and how they embody WIT’s mission to encourage the employment of women in the industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face.

Schneider is an industry leader in fostering gender diversity in its workforce. The percentage of women in driver roles at Schneider, currently at 13%, grows year-over-year and nearly 40% of the company’s leadership roles are held by women – both above 2023 WIT industry averages.

Every year, WIT recognizes the top performers in the industry who not only have had significant career accomplishments in the last 12 months but go the extra mile to support other women and help to empower them in their careers – within their own company and industry-wide.

“Angela and Andrea are inspiring leaders at Schneider who infuse passion, creativity and heart into their work,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “Their unwavering commitment extends beyond their day-to-day responsibilities, as they actively mentor and nurture growth among our associates. Their exceptional contributions have garnered recognition both within Schneider and across the industry. I take immense pride in their well-deserved designation as Top Women to Watch this year.”

Angela Fish has led initiatives further increasing the representation of women throughout the organization. She is the executive sponsor of Schneider’s Young Professionals Business Resource Group which engages, empowers and retains younger associates through development focused opportunities. Under Angela’s leadership, Schneider has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a best-in-class associate and driver culture and has accelerated programs to nurture an inclusive environment where associates feel safe, supported and empowered to share their creativity, experiences and ideas.

Andrea Sequin has been a constant supporter of women throughout her 19-year career at Schneider. She is actively involved in the Schneider Women’s Network, the company’s longest standing Business Resource Group, serving as a mentor to other women at the company, especially junior associates. Andrea spearheads Schneider’s renowned Driver Training program, which ensures long-standing driver operators and new drivers who join the company every week are thoroughly prepared to follow the best-practices, compliance and safety measures that are key to building a successful career.

To learn more about how Schneider is supporting women in the industry, please visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/diversity-equity-inclusion.

