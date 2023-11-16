Today, TIME named Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. dba Radius Recycling’s (NASDAQ: RDUS) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamara Lundgren, to the inaugural TIME100 Climate List, recognizing the 100 most innovative leaders who are working to advocate for and expedite climate action.

“Amid the interconnected challenges facing the global business community today, it is critical to align economic progress and climate impact,” said Lundgren. “At Radius, our work to advance the circular economy highlights the importance of recycled metals to the world’s transition to low carbon technologies. To be included on the TIME100 Climate List is a profound honor, and our Company is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other leading companies that are prioritizing a sustainable tomorrow.”

To assemble the list, TIME’s editors and reporters fielded nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and partner organizations like Global Optimism and The B Team, as well as TIMECO2’s Advisory Council, then worked to assess the candidates on a variety of factors, including recency of action, measurable results, and influence.

Radius Recycling is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metals in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Earlier this year, Radius was named the Most Sustainable Company in the World by Corporate Knights and included on TIME’s List of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023.

View the full TIME100 Climate List of the Most Influential Leaders: time.com/collection/time100-climate/.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. dba Radius Recycling

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. dba Radius Recycling is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Radius has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores that sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive over 4 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. Radius began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World's Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

