    SCHN   US8068821060

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SCHN)
04:00:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
28.96 USD   +1.51%
05:01pSchnitzer Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Date
BU
03/14Schnitzer Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies
AQ
03/13Schnitzer Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies
BU
Schnitzer Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Date

03/20/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) announced that the Company will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 ended February 28, 2023 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The Company will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast of the call and the accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on Schnitzer’s website under Company > Investors > Event Calendar at www.schnitzersteel.com/company/investors/event-calendar. The call will be hosted by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Gaggini, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive over 4.1 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 964 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 781 M 781 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 471
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Tamara L. Lundgren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Gaggini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael R. Henderson President-Operations & Senior Vice President
Callie Pappas Head-Compliance
David Leonard Jahnke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-6.92%781
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.16.28%21 300
JSW STEEL LIMITED-12.92%19 650
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.70%15 836
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.7.28%13 787
TERNIUM S.A.27.72%7 662