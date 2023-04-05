Advanced search
    SCHN   US8068821060

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SCHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:32:06 2023-04-05 am EDT
28.38 USD   -6.45%
10:11aSchnitzer Steel Industries : 2023 Q2 EarningsConference Call
PU
09:26aSchnitzer Steel Industries Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fall; Shares Down Pre-Bell
MT
08:22aSchnitzer Steel : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schnitzer Steel Industries : 2023 Q2 EarningsConference Call

04/05/2023 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ:SCHN

Financial Results

Second Quarter FiscalYear 2023

April 5, 2023

Recycling Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Safe Harbor

Statements and information included in this presentation by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as noted herein or as the context may otherwise require, all references in this presentation to "we," "our," "us," "the Company," and "SSI" refer to Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements regarding future events or our expectations, intentions, beliefs, and strategies regarding the future, which may include statements regarding the impact of equipment upgrades, equipment failures, and facility damage on production, including timing of repairs and resumption of operations; the realization of insurance recoveries; the impact of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic; the Company's outlook, growth initiatives, or expected results or objectives, including pricing, margins, sales volumes, and profitability; completion of acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; the impacts of supply chain disruptions, inflation, and rising interest rates; liquidity positions; our ability to generate cash from continuing operations; trends, cyclicality, and changes in the markets we sell into; strategic direction or goals; targets; changes to manufacturing and production processes; the realization of deferred tax assets; planned capital expenditures; the cost of and the status of any agreements or actions related to our compliance with environmental and other laws; expected tax rates, deductions, and credits; the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas, and other trade actions and import restrictions; the impact of labor shortages or increased labor costs; obligations under our retirement plans; benefits, savings, or additional costs from business realignment, cost containment, and productivity improvement programs; the potential impact of adopting new accounting pronouncements; and the adequacy of accruals. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as "outlook," "target," "aim," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "assumes," "estimates," "evaluates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "opinions," "forecasts," "projects," "plans," "future," "forward," "potential," "probable," and similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

We may make other forward-looking statements from time to time, including in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, presentations, and on public conference calls. All forward-looking statements we make are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. Our business is subject to the effects of changes in domestic and global economic conditions and a number of other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Examples of these risks include: potential environmental cleanup costs related to the Portland Harbor Superfund site or other locations; the impact of equipment upgrades, equipment failures, and facility damage on production; failure to realize or delays in realizing expected benefits from capital projects, including investments in processing and manufacturing technology improvements; the cyclicality and impact of general economic conditions; the impact of inflation, rising interest rates, and foreign currency fluctuations; changing conditions in global markets including the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas, and other trade actions and import restrictions; increases in the relative value of the U.S. dollar; economic and geopolitical instability including as a result of military conflict; volatile supply and demand conditions affecting prices and volumes in the markets for raw materials and other inputs we purchase; significant decreases in recycled metal prices; imbalances in supply and demand conditions in the global steel industry; difficulties associated with acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; supply chain disruptions; reliance on third-party shipping companies, including with respect to freight rates and the availability of transportation; the impact of goodwill impairment charges; the impact of long-lived asset and equity investment impairment charges; the impact of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; inability to achieve or sustain the benefits from productivity, cost savings and restructuring initiatives; inability to renew facility leases; customer fulfillment of their contractual obligations; potential limitations on our ability to access capital resources and existing credit facilities; restrictions on our business and financial covenants under the agreement governing our bank credit facilities; the impact of consolidation in the steel industry; product liability claims; the impact of legal proceedings and legal compliance; the adverse impact of climate change; the impact of not realizing deferred tax assets; the impact of tax increases and changes in tax rules; the impact of one or more cybersecurity incidents; translation risks associated with fluctuation in foreign exchange rates; inability to obtain or renew business licenses and permits; environmental compliance costs and potential environmental liabilities; increased environmental regulations and enforcement; compliance with climate change and greenhouse gas emission laws and regulations; the impact of labor shortages or increased labor costs; reliance on employees subject to collective bargaining agreements; and the impact of the underfunded status of multiemployer plans in which we participate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure are provided in the Appendix. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

2

Agenda

Review of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

4

IndustryTrends

Recycled Metals & Finished Steel Market Price Trends

5

Recycled Metals for a Low-Carbon Economy

6

Strategic Initiatives

Strategic Actions for Continued Growth

7

PerformanceTrends

Recycled Metals Market Dynamics

8 - 9

Advanced Metal Recovery Technology Initiatives

10

Finished Steel Market Dynamics

11

Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity Position

12

Summary

Recycling Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow

13

Delivering Value Through the Cycle

14

3

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Financial & Operational Performance

  • Strong sequential performance improvement with adjusted EBITDA of $32 million and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton of $25
    • Global demand for recycled metals strengthened throughout the quarter
    • Average net selling prices for ferrous and nonferrous up sequentially by 8% and 10%, respectively
    • Expansion of metal spreads tempered by the continued tight supply flows from lower economic activity and winter seasonality
  • Ferrous sales volumes increased sequentially by 48% and nonferrous sales volumes were steady
    • Ferrous sales volumes benefited from delayed shipments at the end of 1Q23 and resumption of operations at Everett and Oakland facilities
    • Nonferrous volumes steady sequentially but impacted by tight supply flow environment
  • Finished steel sales volumes and average net selling prices decreased by 7% sequentially
    • Reflects construction seasonality and lower West Coast demand for wire rod products
  • Generated strong operating cash flow of $88 million
  • On track with targeted benefits from productivity improvements' annual program to mitigate inflationary pressure

2Q23

1Q23

Adjusted EPS from Cont. Operations

$0.14

$(0.44)

Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$32

$8

Adjusted EBITDA per Ferrous Ton

$25

$10

2Q23

1Q23

Ferrous Sales Volumes (000s LT)

1,263

851

Nonferrous Sales Volumes (M lbs)

165

163

Finished Steel Sales Volumes (000s ST)

109

118

Note: For a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, see appendix.

4

Recycled Metals and Finished Steel Market Price Trends

Ferrous Market Price Trends

($/ton)2Q23

Nonferrous Market Price Trends

($/LB)2Q23

Rebar & Wire Rod Market Price Trends

($/ST)2Q23

Rebar to Ferrous Scrap Spread**

($/ST)

2Q23

Sources: Platts, Argus, AMM

(1)

West Coast and East Coast prices are based on HMS CFR prices and Domestic prices are based on Midwest delivered shred.

(2)

Zorba prices are based on Aluminum scrap Zorba min 99/3 cif China USD/lb.

5

*Domestic rebar and wire rod prices based on US Midwest prices, respectively; import rebar prices based on Houston import prices.

**Rebar to Ferrous Scrap Spread is the difference between the domestic Ex-Mill US Midwest rebar price and the Shredded US Midwest scrap price.

Disclaimer

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
