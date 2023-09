Radius Recycling, formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer and exporter of recycled metal products. The Company delivers recycled metals to domestic and international customers and produces low-carbon emission finished steel products. The Company operates at the intersection of metal recovery, reuse, recycling, and manufacturing. The Company also operates a third-party recycling (3PR) service, which increases recycling rates and supports the sustainability efforts of American retailers and manufacturers. The Company operates scrap recycling facilities in 25 states, western Canada and Puerto Rico, plus 50 auto salvage/retail auto parts stores and its electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill in Portland. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico.