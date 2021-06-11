Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHN   US8068821060

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schnitzer Steel Industries : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Date and Conference Call Webcast Details

06/11/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) announced that the Company will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021 on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Company will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast of the call and the accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on Schnitzer’s website under Company > Investors > Event Calendar at https://schnitzersteel.com/company/investors/event-calendar. The call will be hosted by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Peach, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

Replay Information
Toll Free Dial: (855) 859-2056
Toll Free International Dial: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 3476561
Replay Available: 06/30/2021 to 07/05/2021

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:31pSCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES  : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Date ..
BU
06/01SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition Regu..
PU
06/01SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES  : Significant Insider Sales Reported in Shares of Sc..
MT
05/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Schnitzer Steel Industries Tax Sale Continues 90-Day..
MT
05/04SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES  : Deferred compensation plan
PU
05/04SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/12SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES  : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Resul..
AQ
04/09SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES  : Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Schnitzer Stee..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 766 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 86,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 1 528 M 1 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 032
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 64,00 $
Last Close Price 55,65 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tamara L. Lundgren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard D. Peach Executive VP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Michael R. Henderson President-Operations & Senior Vice President
Callie Pappas Head-Compliance
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.74.40%1 528
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.34.79%27 656
JSW STEEL LIMITED88.76%23 195
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION46.06%20 131
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.7.80%18 591
EVRAZ PLC32.15%12 863