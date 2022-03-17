|
AFR: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report
17.03.2022 / 08:00
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.sbo.at/cms.php?pageName=65
17.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
|
|Hauptstrasse 2
|
|2630 Ternitz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|
