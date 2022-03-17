Log in
    SBO   AT0000946652

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG

(SBO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

03/17/2022 | 03:02am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Release of Financial Reports
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

17.03.2022 / 08:00
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.sbo.at/cms.php?pageName=65

17.03.2022

Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet: http://www.sbo.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1304821  17.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 292 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2021 17,3 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2021 19,4 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 750 M 826 M 826 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 215
Free-Float -
Chart SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 47,70 €
Average target price 48,06 €
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald Grohmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Hermann Mader Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norbert Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Ederer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfram Littich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG54.12%826
TENARIS S.A.32.30%15 596
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.4.32%6 273
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION19.50%4 900
DRIL-QUIP, INC.77.49%1 215
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-13.35%731