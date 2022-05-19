|
AFR: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report
|
19.05.2022 / 08:00
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:Report Type: Interim report Q1
Language: German
Address: https://www.sbo.at/letters
Language: English
Address: https://www.sbo.at/letters
19.05.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
|
|Hauptstrasse 2
|
|2630 Ternitz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|
|
|All news about SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
369 M
387 M
387 M
|Net income 2022
|
32,1 M
33,7 M
33,7 M
|Net cash 2022
|
21,6 M
22,7 M
22,7 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|27,7x
|Yield 2022
|1,77%
|
|Capitalization
|
890 M
934 M
934 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,35x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 251
|Free-Float
|64,9%
|
|Chart SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|56,60 €
|Average target price
|52,46 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-7,31%