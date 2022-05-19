Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
  News
  Summary
    SBO   AT0000946652

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG

(SBO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/19 02:43:12 am EDT
55.90 EUR   -1.24%
02:02aSCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG : Strong development in the first quarter of 2022
EQ
02:02aAFR : Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
05/17SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
AFR: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

05/19/2022 | 02:02am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Release of Financial Reports
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

19.05.2022 / 08:00
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q1

Language: German
Address: https://www.sbo.at/letters

Language: English
Address: https://www.sbo.at/letters

19.05.2022

Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet: http://www.sbo.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1355635  19.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355635&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 369 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2022 32,1 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net cash 2022 21,6 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 890 M 934 M 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 251
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 56,60 €
Average target price 52,46 €
Spread / Average Target -7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald Grohmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Hermann Mader Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norbert Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Ederer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfram Littich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG82.88%934
TENARIS S.A.69.27%19 197
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-13.83%4 873
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION5.84%4 351
DRIL-QUIP, INC.52.08%1 033
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-15.09%815