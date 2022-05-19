AFR: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Release of Financial Reports

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report



19.05.2022 / 08:00

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Interim report Q1



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.sbo.at/letters Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.sbo.at/letters

19.05.2022

