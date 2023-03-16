Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:19:31 2023-03-16 am EDT
62.75 EUR   +2.37%
03:02aFiscal Year 2022 : SBO multiplies earnings
EQ
03:02aAfr : Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
02/01Pvr : Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
AFR: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

03/16/2023 | 03:02am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Release of Financial Reports
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

16.03.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.sbo.at/cms.php?pageName=65

Language: English
Address: https://www.sbo.at/cms.php?pageName=65

16.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet: http://www.sbo.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1583241  16.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583241&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
