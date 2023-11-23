EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: sale of treasury shares

23.11.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

    SALE OF TREASURY SHARES  

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN

OILFIELD EQUIPMENT

Aktiengesellschaft

Announcement of a resolution forthe sale of treasury shares

In compliance with the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022, the Executive Board of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (“SBO“) with its seat in Ternitz has decided, to make use of the authorization to sell treasury shares. Accordingly, treasury shares can be sold in a different way than via the stock exchange or a public offer.

The announcement of the intended sale of treasury shares, based on the above mentioned resolution by the Executive Board of SBO, is made pursuant to Sec 4 and 5 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive).

All transactions carried out in course of such sale of treasury shares will be published on the website at (Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (sbo.at)). 

The present announcement represents no offer for the acquisition of SBO shares whatsoever.

 

1.Date of resolution by the Annual General Meeting:
28 April 2022
 
2.Date and type of disclosure of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting:
On 28 April 2022 pursuant to Sec 2 and 3 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive) in connection with Sec 119 (7) BoerseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act) via an information system with European-wide dissemination and on the SBO website (www.sbo.at).
 
3.Begin and expected duration of the sale of treasury shares:
From 29 November 2023 to 6 December 2023
 
4.Share category:
Common bearer shares with a par-value of each EUR 1,00
(ISIN: AT0000946652).
 
 
5.Intended volume of treasury shares to be sold, each in proportion to the entire share capital:
30,000 shares representing 0.1875 % of the share capital. Allocation of shares in course of a voluntary severance benefit in an over-the-counter transaction.
 
6.Highest and lowest value per share to be received:
None, because allocation in course of a voluntary severance benefit.
 
7.Type and purpose of the sale of treasury shares:
The treasury shares are allocated in course of a voluntary severance benefit.
 
8.Possible effects of the share reacquisition program on the admission of the Company shares to official trading on the stock exchange:
None
 
9.Amount and allocation of share options to be granted or which have already been granted to employees, senior managers and individual board members:
None. Neither the Company nor its affiliated companies currently have a share option program in place in the sense of Sec 65 (1b) last sentence AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act).

 

Ternitz, on 23 November 2023      The Executive Board

        


23.11.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet:http://www.sbo.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1780849  23.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp