23.11.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

SALE OF TREASURY SHARES SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft Announcement of a resolution forthe sale of treasury shares In compliance with the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022, the Executive Board of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (“SBO“) with its seat in Ternitz has decided, to make use of the authorization to sell treasury shares. Accordingly, treasury shares can be sold in a different way than via the stock exchange or a public offer. The announcement of the intended sale of treasury shares, based on the above mentioned resolution by the Executive Board of SBO, is made pursuant to Sec 4 and 5 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive). All transactions carried out in course of such sale of treasury shares will be published on the website at (Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (sbo.at)). The present announcement represents no offer for the acquisition of SBO shares whatsoever. 1. Date of resolution by the Annual General Meeting:

28 April 2022

2. Date and type of disclosure of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting:

On 28 April 2022 pursuant to Sec 2 and 3 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive) in connection with Sec 119 (7) BoerseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act) via an information system with European-wide dissemination and on the SBO website ( www.sbo.at ).

3. Begin and expected duration of the sale of treasury shares :

From 29 November 2023 to 6 December 2023

4. Share category:

Common bearer shares with a par-value of each EUR 1,00

(ISIN: AT0000946652).



5. Intended volume of treasury shares to be sold, each in proportion to the entire share capital:

30,000 shares representing 0.1875 % of the share capital. Allocation of shares in course of a voluntary severance benefit in an over-the-counter transaction.

6. Highest and lowest value per share to be received:

None, because allocation in course of a voluntary severance benefit.

7. Type and purpose of the sale of treasury shares:

The treasury shares are allocated in course of a voluntary severance benefit.

8. Possible effects of the share reacquisition program on the admission of the Company shares to official trading on the stock exchange:

None

9. Amount and allocation of share options to be granted or which have already been granted to employees, senior managers and individual board members:

None. Neither the Company nor its affiliated companies currently have a share option program in place in the sense of Sec 65 (1b) last sentence AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act). Ternitz, on 23 November 2023 The Executive Board

