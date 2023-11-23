Official SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG press release
CMS: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: sale of treasury shares
November 23, 2023 at 11:42 am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: sale of treasury shares
23.11.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
SALE OF TREASURY SHARES
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN
OILFIELD EQUIPMENT
Aktiengesellschaft
Announcement of a resolution forthe sale of treasury shares
In compliance with the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022, the Executive Board of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (“SBO“) with its seat in Ternitz has decided, to make use of the authorization to sell treasury shares. Accordingly, treasury shares can be sold in a different way than via the stock exchange or a public offer.
The announcement of the intended sale of treasury shares, based on the above mentioned resolution by the Executive Board of SBO, is made pursuant to Sec 4 and 5 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive).
All transactions carried out in course of such sale of treasury shares will be published on the website at (Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (sbo.at)).
The present announcement represents no offer for the acquisition of SBO shares whatsoever.
1.
Date of resolution by the Annual General Meeting:
28 April 2022
2.
Date and type of disclosure of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting:
On 28 April 2022 pursuant to Sec 2 and 3 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive) in connection with Sec 119 (7) BoerseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act) via an information system with European-wide dissemination and on the SBO website (www.sbo.at).
3.
Begin and expected duration of the sale of treasury shares:
From 29 November 2023 to 6 December 2023
4.
Share category:
Common bearer shares with a par-value of each EUR 1,00
(ISIN: AT0000946652).
5.
Intended volume of treasury shares to be sold, each in proportion to the entire share capital:
30,000 shares representing 0.1875 % of the share capital. Allocation of shares in course of a voluntary severance benefit in an over-the-counter transaction.
6.
Highest and lowest value per share to be received:
None, because allocation in course of a voluntary severance benefit.
7.
Type and purpose of the sale of treasury shares:
The treasury shares are allocated in course of a voluntary severance benefit.
8.
Possible effects of the share reacquisition program on the admission of the Company shares to official trading on the stock exchange:
None
9.
Amount and allocation of share options to be granted or which have already been granted to employees, senior managers and individual board members:
None. Neither the Company nor its affiliated companies currently have a share option program in place in the sense of Sec 65 (1b) last sentence AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act).
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG is the worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of high-precision components and equipment used for drilling into oil and gas deposits. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- drilling equipment (50.4%): non-magnetic steel bars and drilling collars, drilling motors, stabilizers, borers, etc. Moreover, the group offers maintenance and repair services;
- high-precision components (49.6%): intended for assembling the antennas, probes, batteries, and generators used to take measurements and perform analyses during drilling operations.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (12.1%), the United States (54.2%), North America (6%), the Middle East (6.6%) and other (21.1%).