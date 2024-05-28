

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.05.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Berndorf Industrieholding AG (BIHAG)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mag. First name: Sonja Last name(s): Zimmermann Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

b) LEI

549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000946652

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 50.00 EUR 30000 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 50.00 EUR 30000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

27/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

