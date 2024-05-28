Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Berndorf Industrieholding AG (BIHAG)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Zimmermann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

b) LEI
549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000946652

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 30000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.00 EUR 30000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.05.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet:http://www.sbo.at

 
91945  28.05.2024 CET/CEST

