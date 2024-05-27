Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Ederer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

b) LEI
549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000946652

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.20 EUR 89 Units
43.25 EUR 100 Units
43.20 EUR 6 Units
43.20 EUR 105 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.22 EUR 300 Units

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XWBO


27.05.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet:http://www.sbo.at

 
91885  27.05.2024 CET/CEST

