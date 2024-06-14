Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  1. Name Title:

First name:

Last name(s):

Campbell

MacPherson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Chief Operating Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

  1. LEI 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

AT0000946652

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

38.28 EUR

1,050 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

38.28 EUR

1,050 Units

e) Date of the transaction

2024-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name:

VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE

MIC:

XWBO

14.06.2024 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Hauptstrasse 2

2630 Ternitz

Austria

Internet:

http://www .sbo.at

