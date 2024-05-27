Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.05.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Title:
First name:
Last name(s):
Mag.
Brigitte
Ederer
2.
Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory
body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
LEI 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000946652
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
43.20 EUR
89 Units
43.25 EUR
100 Units
43.20 EUR
6 Units
43.20 EUR
105 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
43.22 EUR
300 Units
e) Date of the transaction
2024-05-23; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC:
XWBO
27.05.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet:
http://www .sbo.at
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG is the worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of high-precision components and equipment used for drilling into oil and gas deposits. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- drilling equipment (50.4%): non-magnetic steel bars and drilling collars, drilling motors, stabilizers, borers, etc. Moreover, the group offers maintenance and repair services;
- high-precision components (49.6%): intended for assembling the antennas, probes, batteries, and generators used to take measurements and perform analyses during drilling operations.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (12.1%), the United States (54.2%), North America (6%), the Middle East (6.6%) and other (21.1%).