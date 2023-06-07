Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBO   AT0000946652

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG

(SBO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:13:33 2023-06-07 am EDT
52.85 EUR   -0.66%
11:00aSchoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Supervisory Board designates Executive Board team as of 1.1.2024
EQ
06/02Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG wins Vienna Stock Exchange ATX Award
EQ
06/01Austria's SBO to Buy Praxis for $22 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Supervisory Board designates Executive Board team as of 1.1.2024

06/07/2023 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Supervisory Board designates Executive Board team as of 1.1.2024

07-Jun-2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADHOC  

SBO: Supervisory Board designates Executive Board team as of 1.1.2024

The Supervisory Board of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, has passed a resolution on the company's designated Executive Board team as of 1 January 2024. At the beginning of the year, CEO Gerald Grohmann had announced after 22 years in the position that he would not renew his contract that runs until the end of the year. Until then, he will remain in the position in a fully operational capacity. The timely decision of the Supervisory Board ensures a very structured handover process.

As of January 2024, Klaus Mader, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of SBO, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CFO in combination. Campbell MacPherson, currently head of SBO's Advanced Manufacturing & Services (AMS) division, will be promoted to the Executive Board and become Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. With this decision, the Supervisory Board combines the best expertise and market knowledge with a high degree of continuity in the company's management. 

About Klaus Mader
Klaus Mader, 53, who holds a degree in business administration, joined SBO's Executive Board as CFO in autumn 2015. From 2000 to 2015 he held management positions within the Tyrolit Group, including ten years as Executive Vice President Finance & Administration. Prior to that, the financial expert held various positions in finance, controlling and tax among others at Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie AG.

About Campbell MacPherson
Campbell MacPherson, 48, has worked for the SBO Group for a total of 15 years. Prior to his current position as Executive Vice President of the AMS Division of SBO, the British national was Managing Director of the subsidiaries in Great Britain and Vietnam, among others. Further professional stations included the CEO function at Premier Hytemp as well as management positions at Havelock Europe and Forth Tool & Valve. He studied engineering at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

Further inquiry note:

Andreas Böcskör, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

Phone: +43 2630 315 252

E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

 

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik, Metrum Communications

Phone: +43 1 504 69 87 351

E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at



End of Inside Information

07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)2630/315110
Fax: +43 (0)2630/315101
E-mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
Internet: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1651973

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1651973  07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
11:00aSchoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Supervisory Board designates Executive Board ..
EQ
06/02Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG wins Vienna Stock Exchange ATX Award
EQ
06/01Austria's SBO to Buy Praxis for $22 Million
MT
06/01Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG acquires well completion specialist “Pr..
EQ
06/01Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG acquires well completion specialist “Pr..
EQ
06/01Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft signed an agreement to acquir..
CI
05/24Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for ..
CI
05/24First Quarter 2023 : SBO with continued strong development
EQ
05/24Transcript : Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 20..
CI
05/24SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG : 1st qua..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 594 M 634 M 634 M
Net income 2023 82,6 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
Net cash 2023 58,3 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 837 M 894 M 894 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 467
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 53,20 €
Average target price 84,72 €
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerald Grohmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Hermann Mader Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norbert Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Brigitte Ederer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfram Littich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG-8.59%894
TENARIS S.A.-21.95%16 037
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-3.97%5 512
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-13.94%3 454
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION19.61%917
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-10.45%831
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer