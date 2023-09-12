MANAGEMENT REPORT HY 2023 - Highlights

The acquisition of Dubai-based Praxis Completion Technology, announced in June 2023, strengthens SBO's market positioning in well completion outside North America. The bolt-on acquisition not only enhances the company's position in the Middle East, which is considered the market with the greatest growth momentum in the energy sector, but also expands SBO's product offering with a meaningful well completion technology. In addition, Praxis offers products for Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) applications.

Gerald Grohmann, CEO of SBO says:

"Our performance in the first half of this year demonstrates our financial and operational strength. In addition to capitalizing on existing market opportunities, we have further bolstered our foothold in an important area of our core business through the acquisition of Praxis Completion Technology. This acquisition also opens the door towards climate change mitigation technologies, in particular in the promising area of carbon capture and storage, where the company already enjoys first successes."